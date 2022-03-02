Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Expecting Second Child

By Kelly Fisher

March 2, 2022

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting baby No. 2!

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress will have a new addition to the family soon, according to US Weekly, Page Six and other outlets. The new baby would join daughter Willa, who was born in July of 2020. Jonas and Turner started their family shortly after tying the knot in 2019 (first, eloping in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator the night of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and again at a formal reception at Château de Tourreau in France the following month.

News of the second pregnancy on Wednesday (March 2) comes after speculation that Turner was with child. Turner appeared to have a baby bump in recent photos capturing the couple out and about. Recently, for example, she showed off her apparently-growing baby bump at the beach in Miami with Jonas, the Daily Mail noted in a report earlier this week.

Turner and Jonas have not publicly confirmed the pregnancy as of publication time, and they didn’t formally confirm their first pregnancy either. They shared few photos and details ahead of Willa’s arrival, and seemingly confirmed her actual birthday four months later. Since then, the celeb parents have largely kept details about their firstborn daughter out of the spotlight.

Congrats to the proud parents!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.