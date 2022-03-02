Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Expecting Second Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting baby No. 2!

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress will have a new addition to the family soon, according to US Weekly, Page Six and other outlets. The new baby would join daughter Willa, who was born in July of 2020. Jonas and Turner started their family shortly after tying the knot in 2019 (first, eloping in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator the night of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and again at a formal reception at Château de Tourreau in France the following month.

News of the second pregnancy on Wednesday (March 2) comes after speculation that Turner was with child. Turner appeared to have a baby bump in recent photos capturing the couple out and about. Recently, for example, she showed off her apparently-growing baby bump at the beach in Miami with Jonas, the Daily Mail noted in a report earlier this week.

Turner and Jonas have not publicly confirmed the pregnancy as of publication time, and they didn’t formally confirm their first pregnancy either. They shared few photos and details ahead of Willa’s arrival, and seemingly confirmed her actual birthday four months later. Since then, the celeb parents have largely kept details about their firstborn daughter out of the spotlight.

Congrats to the proud parents!