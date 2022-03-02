Kelly Clarkson Covers Stevie Wonder Classic: Watch

By Yashira C.

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In today's (Mar. 2) Kellyoke installment for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson covered the one and only Stevie Wonder's “I Just Called to Say I Love You”.

Kelly and her band Ya'll did justice to Wonder's romance classic. The musicians stayed true to the original, pulling out the synthesizers while Kelly’s powerful but relaxed vocals led to a groovy sound that made the show’s audience get up on their feet and clap along to the beat.

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” was the lead single off Wonder’s original soundtrack for The Woman in Red, starring Gene Wilder. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in 1984, and remained on the chart for a total of 26 weeks, with the Woman in Red soundtrack holding onto a spot on the Billboard 200 for 40 weeks.

The “Stronger” singer has been seamlessly bouncing between genres in her recent Kellyoke covers. She’s gone full out rock ‘n’ roll for a genre-bending rendition of Ed Sheeran’sShivers,” showed off her country skills with a cover of Brooks & Dunn’sBoot Scootin’ Boogie,” and soared with an electric performance of Nena’s war-themed “99 Red Balloons” - a choice that seemed to touch on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Watch the cover below.

