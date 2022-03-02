Lauren London On The Death Of Nipsey Hussle 3 Years Later

Lauren London opened up on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose about how she's coped since the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

It's been almost 3 years since the rapper's tragic death by shooting.

"When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed, and you have plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender," the actress told the host. "Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."

The actress also said she believes life will take its course and that "surrendering" is an act of courage.

See the clip below.