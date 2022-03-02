Mardi Gras Mass Stabbing At New Orleans Bar Leaves Multiple People Injured

Five people were stabbed at a popular college bar in downtown New Orleans during a Mardi Gras party early Tuesday (March 1) morning. Police said that the altercation started when somebody tried to enter the bar at 7:30 a.m.

When that person was denied entry, they became violent and started attacking people. One of the victims, who works at the bar and attends Loyola University, was hospitalized. Officials did not provide information about the other four victims who were stabbed.

WVUE reporter Andrés Fuentes tweeted that none of the injuries were severe.

"Witnesses tell me they were traumatized from the incident and are glad no one was severely injured," Fuentes wrote.

The suspect has not been identified but was taken into custody. Authorities have not said what charges they will face.

"The news of this violence is even more shocking on a day of such joy and community here in New Orleans. Please join me in praying hard for Sebastian, his family, and friends," Loyola University President Tania Tetlow told students in an email, WWL reported. "Hold your loved ones close as you celebrate Mardi Gras today, watch out for each other, and be sure to appreciate the good times for the gift that they are."