Mass. High School Basketball Player Who Collapsed During Game Dead At 15

Preston Settles, the Massachusetts high school basketball player who collapsed and stopped breathing during a game in February, has died at the age of 15, CBS Boston reports.

Settles, a freshman at Brooks School in North Andover, was walking to the bench to catch his breath during his team's February 5 home game prior to collapsing.

CPR was performed before the Newton, Mass. teenager was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was placed on an automatic CPR machine and breathing tube, several hours before Settles began breathing again, CBS Boston reports.

Settles was then airlifted to Tufts Medical Center and placed on life support before later being taken to Boston Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday (February 27).

“Our wonderful, previously healthy, handsome, and perpetually happy son Preston Blair Settles has transitioned to his next journey," Settles' family said in a statement obtained by CBS Boston on Monday (February 28). "During the last twenty two days after collapsing on a basketball court in North Andover, MA, he has been nothing less than a spartan fighter up until the very end.

“We want to thank our dear sweet Preston for being a an amazing son and incredible human being during his short fifteen years on this earth. Hats off to you buddy for living it LARGE and maximizing your time. Those that know you well, know that you were awesome, smart, hard worker, adventurous, funny, a true friend, and a loving brother,” it continued.

Settles' family has scheduled a celebration of life at Trinity Church in Copley Square for Friday (March 4), with viewing hours held between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., before a service immediately after.