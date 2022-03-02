Men Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Tennessee Cave

By Sarah Tate

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two men who got trapped inside a cave in East Tennessee were rescued after an hours-long recovery mission. Now, they are facing charges for the incident.

On Monday (February 28) night, the two cavers, Gabriel and Robby, got lost in an abandoned train tunnel under Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, sparking a search and rescue mission that got the men out early Wednesday morning. The men's families realized something was wrong when they didn't return after setting out to explore caves Monday night, WTVC reports.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department made contact with the man, who were found in the farthest known part of the cave in a 300-foot crawl space called a gate.

"The cave was supposedly sealed by the railroad, I think they've had issues with it being dug out and entered," said Chris Warren, CFD Battalion Chief. "There was not supposed to be anybody in this cave."

After they were brought above ground, WTVC reporter Christy Calcagno shared a photo of the men "in good spirits." One of the men, Gabriel, said he was "in desperate need of a shower."

While the men and their families were happy to be reunited, the cavers are now facing criminal trespassing charges for being in the area in the first place.

"We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk-takers," said Warren. "I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there."

According to the news outlet, steps will be taken to block the cave and ensure an incident like this doesn't happen again.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.