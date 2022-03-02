Rihanna has been serving looks non-stop since announcing her pregnancy back in January with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky!

The baby is due sometime this spring, and until then we can expect the singer to keep her baby bump on full display. The "Love On The Brain" singer has stated, "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," and she has certainly embraced the changes that come with pregnancy and motherhood.

At the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, Rihanna explained that it was "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, and we can definitely see this play out in her recent outfits.

From the stunning photoshoot that revealed the exciting news to us all, to her glamorous looks at Milan and Paris Fashion Week - here is a list of some of Rihanna's best maternity looks so far.

1. Rihanna's First Time Showing Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram