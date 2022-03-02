Rihanna's Best Maternity Looks

By Yashira C.

March 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna has been serving looks non-stop since announcing her pregnancy back in January with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky!

The baby is due sometime this spring, and until then we can expect the singer to keep her baby bump on full display. The "Love On The Brain" singer has stated, "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," and she has certainly embraced the changes that come with pregnancy and motherhood.

At the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, Rihanna explained that it was "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, and we can definitely see this play out in her recent outfits.

From the stunning photoshoot that revealed the exciting news to us all, to her glamorous looks at Milan and Paris Fashion Week - here is a list of some of Rihanna's best maternity looks so far.

1. Rihanna's First Time Showing Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram

2. Fenty Beauty Celebration

Photo: Getty Images

3. Milan Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images

4. Off-White Womenswear Show At Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images

5. Dior Womenswear Show At Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images

6. Gucci Show At Milan Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images

7. Rihanna And A$AP Rocky On Instagram

8. Rihanna And A$AP Rocky In New York City

Photo: Getty Images
