Russia Steps Up Assault On Ukraine As Second Round Of Peace Talks Planned

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks against Ukrainian cities as the invasion entered its seventh day. Russia has focused its attack on four main cities, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson, and the capital, Kyiv.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been targeted by airstrikes and missile attacks as a squad of paratroopers advanced on the city overnight. There was fierce fighting in the port city of Kherson, with both sides claiming to be in control.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian attacks have caused massive casualties in Mariupol and that troops are preventing civilians from leaving.

"The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

Russia continued to launch attacks at targets across Kyiv as a 40-mile long convoy of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery slowly makes its way towards the city.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the fighting began last week.

"This is beyond humanity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "Such missile strike means that, for many Russians, our Kyiv is absolute foreign. They know nothing about our capital, about our history. They have orders to erase our history, our country, and all of us."

Despite the increased attacks, both sides are planning to hold a second round of peace talks in an effort to bring an end to the violent conflict.