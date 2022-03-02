Stanford Women's Soccer Goalie Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer has died at the age of 22, the school's athletics department announced on Wednesday (March 2).

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️," Stanford Athletics tweeted on its verified account.

Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, was a team captain for the Cardinal.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford athletics wrote in a news release signed by Susie Brubaker-Cole, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and Bernard Muir, the Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said “changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome” to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.

"Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community."