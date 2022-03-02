Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk's Jet Is Now Tracking Russian Oligarchs

The Florida teen who created a Twitter account to track Elon Musk's private jet is now turning his sight toward a new target, Russian oligarchs. Jack Sweeney created two new accounts, @RUOligarchJets, and @Putinjet, to track the movements of private jets and helicopters owned by over a dozen Russian billionaires and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many of the oligarchs own more than one jet.

Sweeney told Bloomberg that he was shocked by the size of the planes that the wealthy Russian businessmen own. While many fly around in smaller Gulfstream jets, several have their own personal commercial-sized aircraft, including an Airbus A319 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

"The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy," Sweeney said. "Their planes are huge compared to other jets."

Sweeney created the accounts last week, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, @RUOligarchJets has amassed nearly 275,000 followers, while @Putinjet has more than 53,000 followers.

Sweeney said he was shocked by the immense popularity of the two accounts.

"It's just been crazy," he told NBC News. "I just figured some people would be interested in it. I just didn't think all kinds of people would be."

Sweeney plans to add more planes to his tracker and has asked others to help him identify other private jets that may be owned by wealthy Russians.

"If there are other oligarch aircraft I'm not tracking, let me know," he tweeted.