These Are The Most Stolen Vehicles In The Denver Metro Area
By Zuri Anderson
March 2, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Vehicle theft has spiked in the Denver, Colorado metro area. Several studies and reports point to the Mile High City being among the worst cities for this crime in the country, including research by Compare.com. One agency has released data that could help people know if they're more likely to become victims.
This week, the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) task force revealed the top ten stolen vehicles in the area. According to officials, here are the vehicles that made the list:
- Chevrolet Silverado: 1,501 total thefts
- Kia Optima: 913 total thefts
- Ford F-250: 919 total thefts
- Hyundai Sonata: 903 total thefts
- Honda Accord: 759 total thefts
- Honda Civic: 737 total thefts
- Kia Sportage: 660 total thefts
- Hyundai Tucson: 610 total thefts
- GMC Sierra: 596 total thefts
- Hyundai Elantra: 532 total thefts
CATPA also found the most common years for these targeted vehicles:
- Chevrolet Silverado: 2004-2006
- Kia Optima: 2013, 2015, 2020
- Ford F-250: 1999, 2000, 2004
- Hyundai Sonata: 2015-2017
- Honda Accord: 1999, 2000, 20004
- Honda Civic: 1998, 2000
- Kia Sportage: 2017, 2020, 2021
- Hyundai Tucson: 2016-2019
- GMC Sierra: 2004-2006
- Hyundai Elantra: 2013, 2017, 2018
For more information on how to prevent auto theft, and what to do if you become a victim, check out CATPA's website.