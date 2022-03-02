This Is The Richest Town In Oregon

Every state has cities and towns that are more affluent than other locations. These wealthy towns are known for their suburban communities, school districts, nearby bars and restaurants, and many other amenities.

But where are the richest towns in America? Stacker got curious and used the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to find these well-to-do locations:

"Locations are ranked by the median household income, with ties broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000," according to the website. "Any towns with a population smaller than 1,000 people were omitted."



Stacker says the richest town in Oregon is Happy Valley! This is what writers said about the quaint town:

"As the name may suggest, the residents of Happy Valley, Oregon, have it pretty good. Maybe that’s because 83.1% of them are homeowners, with a median property value of $485,900, according to Data USA. Or maybe it’s the average two cars per household. Here, the highest-paying jobs are in the agriculture and forestry industries, as well as real estate."

Researchers also broke down the statistics for Happy Valley:

Median household income: $125,676 (82.9% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 1,618 (23.3% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $53,200 (male: $90,401; female: $63,622)

Civilian population with health insurance: 96.4%

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Families with income below poverty level: 1.5%

