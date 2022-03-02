TikTok Star Busted After Shoes He Wore In Videos Were Linked To Robberies

A Detroit TikTok star accused of committing a string of armed robberies was nabbed thanks to an eagle-eyed fan of his videos. The FBI received an anonymous tip, pointing them to the TikTok page of 22-year-old Chozen Terrell-Hannah. His page has nearly 150,000 followers, and his videos have amassed 1.6 million likes.

Agents scoured his page and saw several similarities between Terrell-Hannah and the masked suspect accused of committing four armed robberies over the past several months. First, they noticed the suspect's hair was partially dyed pink and purple, similar to Terrell-Hannah.

After viewing another video recorded on September 24, 2021, they knew they had enough evidence to secure a warrant. The video featured Terrell-Hannah dancing shirtless, but the FBI agents focused on his white Nike sneakers. They noticed they looked similar to shoes worn by the suspect and had distinctive red accents on the heel.

Agents searched Terrell-Hannah's home and found several items linked to the robberies.

"A search of the residence led to the seizure of items believed to be used in the armed robberies including a black Glock handgun, a black backpack with a floral pattern, a skeleton full bodysuit, and white Nike tennis shoes," an FBI task force officer wrote in the criminal affidavit.

Officials said Terrell-Hannah robbed the same 7-11 twice, a gas station, and a smoke shop between October 2021 and January 2022.

Terrell-Hannah was charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime and faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.