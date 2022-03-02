Yo Gotti Shares The Secrets Behind His 50 Pound Weight Loss

Yo Gotti has made a healthier lifestyle a priority for himself in recent years. Since getting serious about nutrition and fitness during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapper has lost a whopping 50 pounds.

In the latest episode of Men’s Health‘s “Gym & Fridge” series, Yo Gotti shares the secrets behind his physical transformation. The rapper invites fans into his “weight loss fridge,” which is packed with lean meats and fish such as chicken, turkey burgers and salmon, as well as green vegetables including broccoli, asparagus, and spinach.

Fruit is also an essential for Gotti, who enjoys eating them on their own or blended up in shakes and smoothies, while ginger and tumeric shots help to boost his immune system.

“My diet changed a lot,” Gotti says. “I used to drink a lot of sodas, eat a lot of cakes and junk food. So I got rid of all that. It’s a lot more greenery and vegetables, and even the sweets I eat are prepared by my chef, which is way, way better for my health. It really helped me lose like 50 pounds.”

He adds, “I never been on a specific type of diet, I just tried to stop eating bad and start eating healthy. A lot of things I do, though, is calorie count, I think that’s what helped me a lot. For the last year, I tried to count my calorie intake and that seems to be the best results that I get.”