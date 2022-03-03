303 Day Specials & Freebies To Grab In Denver

Happy 303 Day, Denver! To get into the spirit of the Mile High City's unofficial holiday, several businesses and restaurants are offering special deals and freebies Thursday, March 3. Check them out below:

Milkbox Ice Creamery: Get special sundaes for $3.03. Each one includes a scoop of any flavor of ice cream plus chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop: Want to be pampered on 303 Day? Floyd's got you covered with a shampoo and conditioner service, plus a head massage, for just $3.03 at participating Denver locations.

PigTrain Coffee: Grab a "303 Latte" for only $3.03.

Tamayo: In honor of 303 Day, you can try Tamayo's "Juan Denver" for $13. The margarita comes with suerte blanco tequila, cantaloupe-basil shrub, house-made sour, and peach purée.

Kachina Cantina: Enjoy their 303 Day Special cocktail, The Local, today only. It's made with Family Jones distillery Vodka, grapefruit juice, and Avery IPA.

Station 26 Brewing: This brewery has a whole event going on today! Between 5 and 8 p.m., you can check out a mini-market featuring three local artisans. Starting at 4 p.m., you can also try handmade pies from My Friends and Pie food truck. Station 26 will also be serving their 303 Lager for $3.03 all day plus limited-time 303 variants yet to be announced!

Natural Grocers: Get a free reusable Colorado-themed bag and sticker today only. You can also enter sweepstakes for a $100 gift card.