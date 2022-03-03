Boosie Badazz Responds To NBA YoungBoy Diss In New Song

By Yashira C.

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz seems to have addressed NBA YoungBoy's disses on his new song, "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots."

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently called out a number of fellow rap stars, including Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which included a few lines that were clearly directed at YoungBoy, prompting a quick response from the rapper.

Following Boosie's mention in YoungBoy's diss record, fans expected him to return with a similar response - and he did just that following the release of his new deluxe album, Heartfelt.

"Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b*tch, don't call my phone (F*ck you)," raps YoungBoy in "I Hate YoungBoy."

On Wednesday (March 2), Boosie officially responded to the diss with the song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots." He says it's his first and last time speaking on the situation before addressing YoungBoy and rapping, "If you felt that way why didn't you call me on my phone number? Don't speak on me no more, you know I don't go for that, keep it real dog, you a hoe for that."

The two rappers used to be close, both of them being success stories from Baton Rouge. However, it's evident that the friendship is going through a rough patch and may be coming to an end.

Listen to both of the songs below.

