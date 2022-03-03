Melinda Gates Slammed Bill Gates Over His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

Melinda French Gates provided new details about the deteriorating relationship with her ex-husband Bill Gates during an exclusive interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

Gates told King that one of the factors in their divorce after 27 years of marriage was Bill's friendship with disgraced billionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"As I said, it's not one thing, it was many things, but I did not like that he'd had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein," she said. "I made that clear to him."

Gates explained that she only met Epstein one time, and that was more than enough for her.

"I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said. "He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. My heart breaks for these young women."

Since the couple filed for divorce, which was finalized last August, Gates has tried to downplay his relationship with Epstein, claiming they only met to discuss raising money for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

A spokeswoman for Bill Gates released a statement after the interview aired.

"Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment," he said in the statement.