NFL Officially Suspends All COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reached an agreement to suspended all COVID-19 protocols effective immediately on Thursday (March 3), sources with knowledge confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero prior to the league's memo being released.

"The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally."

Pelissero shared the league's memo that was sent to all 32 teams shortly after the report, which confirms "masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits" will no longer be enforced "unless required by state and local law."