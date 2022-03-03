The Weeknd And Doja Cat Join For Highly Anticipated Tour

The Weeknd announced the dates for his long-awaited After Hours Till Dawn tour today (Mar. 3), with support from none other than Doja Cat.

The tour has been postponed 3 times, due to the pandemic. Most recently, the tour was set to begin in January 2022 - however, The Weeknd chose to embark on a summer tour this year instead. When asked for his reasoning behind this decision, he said he wanted "something bigger and special" for fans "which requires stadiums."

"AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 LINK IN BIO," the "Blinding Lights" singer captioned the post.

Fans who previously had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a presale starting March 4th and will receive an email prior to that date directly from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or the venue with more information.

See the post and the tour dates below.