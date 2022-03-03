This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included DaMó Pasta Lab's Cacio e Pepe as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"At DaMó Pasta Lab, they have pasta-making down to a science. In just the first week of opening, the Cacio e Pepe was declared the most popular pasta," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote. "'The sauce is a perfect balance of pecorino romano and black pepper and just light enough that I am still thinking about it hours later,' writes one satisfied patron."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pasta dish in every state: