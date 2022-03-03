This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included DaMó Pasta Lab's Cacio e Pepe as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"At DaMó Pasta Lab, they have pasta-making down to a science. In just the first week of opening, the Cacio e Pepe was declared the most popular pasta," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote. "'The sauce is a perfect balance of pecorino romano and black pepper and just light enough that I am still thinking about it hours later,' writes one satisfied patron."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pasta dish in every state:
- Alabama- Trattoria Zaza (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Sorrento's Restaurant (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Sicilian Butcher (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Bruno's Little Italy (Little Rock)
- California- Pasta Sisters (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Angelo's Taverna (Denver)
- Connecticut- Salute (Hartford)
- Delaware- Scalessa's (Wilmington)
- Florida- Pane & Vino (Miami)
- Georgia- Pasta da Pulcinella (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Sale Pepe (Lahaina)
- Idaho- Luciano's (Boise)
- Illinois- The Pasta Bowl (Chicago)
- Indiana- Iozzo's Garden of Italy (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Tumea and Sons Restaurant (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Napoli Italian Eatery (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Silvio's (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Arabella Casa Di Pasta (New Orleans)
- Maine- Paciarino (Portland)
- Maryland- Grano Pasta Bar (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Carmelina's (Boston)
- Michigan- Ottava Via (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Broders' Pasta Bar (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Sicilian II (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Cupini's (Kansas City)
- Montana- Ciao Mambo (Billings)
- Nebraska- Avoli Osteria (Omaha)
- Nevada- Pasta Shop Ristorante (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Campo Enoteca (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Mercato Tomato Pie (Newark)
- New Mexico- Piccolino (Santa Fe)
- New York- Forma Pasta Factory (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- Little Mama's (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
- Ohio- Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Vito's Ristorante (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Grassa (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- DaMó Pasta Lab (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Andinos (Providence)
- South Carolina- Le Farfalle (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- PennePazze (Nashville)
- Texas- Paulie's (Houston)
- Utah- Sicilia Mia (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Trattoria Delia (Burlington)
- Virginia- Bombolini (Richmond)
- Washington- Due' Cucina Italiana (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Muriale's Italian Kitchen (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Gather (Jackson Hole)