This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Virginia

A Richmond restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included Bombolini's chicken marsala the top choice for the Virginia.

"You heard it here first, folks! Tossed with a decadent cream sauce, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled chicken, it's no wonder the Chicken Marsala tops the list of Bombolini favorites," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pasta dish in every state: