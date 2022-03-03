This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Virginia
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2022
Photo: Westend61
A Richmond restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included Bombolini's chicken marsala the top choice for the Virginia.
"You heard it here first, folks! Tossed with a decadent cream sauce, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled chicken, it's no wonder the Chicken Marsala tops the list of Bombolini favorites," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pasta dish in every state:
- Alabama- Trattoria Zaza (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Sorrento's Restaurant (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Sicilian Butcher (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Bruno's Little Italy (Little Rock)
- California- Pasta Sisters (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Angelo's Taverna (Denver)
- Connecticut- Salute (Hartford)
- Delaware- Scalessa's (Wilmington)
- Florida- Pane & Vino (Miami)
- Georgia- Pasta da Pulcinella (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Sale Pepe (Lahaina)
- Idaho- Luciano's (Boise)
- Illinois- The Pasta Bowl (Chicago)
- Indiana- Iozzo's Garden of Italy (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Tumea and Sons Restaurant (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Napoli Italian Eatery (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Silvio's (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Arabella Casa Di Pasta (New Orleans)
- Maine- Paciarino (Portland)
- Maryland- Grano Pasta Bar (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Carmelina's (Boston)
- Michigan- Ottava Via (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Broders' Pasta Bar (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Sicilian II (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Cupini's (Kansas City)
- Montana- Ciao Mambo (Billings)
- Nebraska- Avoli Osteria (Omaha)
- Nevada- Pasta Shop Ristorante (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Campo Enoteca (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Mercato Tomato Pie (Newark)
- New Mexico- Piccolino (Santa Fe)
- New York- Forma Pasta Factory (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- Little Mama's (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
- Ohio- Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Vito's Ristorante (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Grassa (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- DaMó Pasta Lab (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Andinos (Providence)
- South Carolina- Le Farfalle (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- PennePazze (Nashville)
- Texas- Paulie's (Houston)
- Utah- Sicilia Mia (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Trattoria Delia (Burlington)
- Virginia- Bombolini (Richmond)
- Washington- Due' Cucina Italiana (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Muriale's Italian Kitchen (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Gather (Jackson Hole)