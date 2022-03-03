Tyler, The Creator Shares His Honest Opinion On NFTs

NFT's (non-fungible tokens) have taken over the world, and the hip-hop world is no exception. Jay-Z, Eminem, Future, and Lil Baby are just a few of the rappers who have joined in on the trend.

Tyler, The Creator won't be jumping on the NFT bandwagon anytime soon, however. In a interview for Converse‘s “All Star Series," the rapper shared his blunt thoughts on NFT's.

“What the fuck is an NFT, bro?!” Tyler said. “I’m really outside living. I paint at home, I play instruments, I have a friend making me speakers by hand right now; what the fuck is an NFT?

“It’s just a dick-swinging contest like, ‘Look, I bought a picture of a… monkey?!’ … I’m not fully informed so I’m kinda speaking out of this surface-level ignorance … [but] the idea of an NFT, I guess, is like art or something. But none of the examples I’ve seen is beautiful art. It’s a fucking monkey in a Supreme hoodie.”

Celebrities such as Eminem, Steph Curry and Jimmy Fallon have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to land their own unique “bored ape" from Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT avatars.

“‘Oh, NFT, you get exclusive content.’ He’s smoking in a studio — that’s not exclusive content! He does that on his Instagram Story,” Tyler continued. “You can’t NFT me looking at you in real life right now, so I’m just fully not into it — until it’s something I could [touch].”

Rappers including Kanye West and Ice Cube have also made statements against NFT's.

In a hand-written note posted on his Instagram, Kanye wrote, “My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real world real food real shelter Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT. Ye ask me later.”

