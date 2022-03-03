You Have More Time To File Your Taxes
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2022
Tax Day is just over a month away, but you still have more time to file your taxes even after the April 15 deadline.
The Internal Revenue Service has information on its website for Americans looking to apply for an extension of time to file.
Individual tax filers can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension regardless of their income.
Using Free File will allow taxpayers to extend their deadline to file a return to October 15, but taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on the form and should also pay any amount due.
Additionally, taxpayers can get an extension by paying all or part of their estimated income tax due and specify that the payment is part of an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or a credit or debit card in order to receive a confirmation number for the individual's records and avoid having to file a separate extension form.
The IRS has included the following extension forms by filing status below, which are listed on its website:
Individuals
Special rules may apply if you are:
Business and Corporations
- Form 7004, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Certain Business Income Tax, Information, and Other Returns
- Form 1138, Extension of Time for Payment of Taxes by a Corporation Expecting a Net Operating Loss Carryback
Other Forms
- Form 2350, Application for Extension of Time to File U.S. Income Tax Return (For U.S. Citizens and Resident Aliens Abroad Who Expect To Qualify for Special Tax Treatment)
- Form 4768, Application for Extension of Time to File a Return and/or Pay U.S. Estate (and Generation-Skipping Transfer) Taxes
- Form 5558, Application for Extension of Time to File Certain Employee Plan Returns
- Form 8809, Application for Extension of Time to File Information Returns
- Form 8868, Application for Extension of Time To File an Exempt Organization Return
- Form 8892, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Form 709 and/or Payment of Gift/Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax
The IRS does warn taxpayers to be aware of the following:
- An extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes.
- You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.
- You must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.