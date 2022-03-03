You Have More Time To File Your Taxes

By Jason Hall

March 3, 2022

US Individual Income Tax Return Forms 1040
Tax Day is just over a month away, but you still have more time to file your taxes even after the April 15 deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service has information on its website for Americans looking to apply for an extension of time to file.

Individual tax filers can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension regardless of their income.

Using Free File will allow taxpayers to extend their deadline to file a return to October 15, but taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on the form and should also pay any amount due.

Additionally, taxpayers can get an extension by paying all or part of their estimated income tax due and specify that the payment is part of an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or a credit or debit card in order to receive a confirmation number for the individual's records and avoid having to file a separate extension form.

The IRS has included the following extension forms by filing status below, which are listed on its website:

Individuals

Special rules may apply if you are:

Business and Corporations

Other Forms

The IRS does warn taxpayers to be aware of the following:

  • An extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes. 
  • You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.
  • You must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.
