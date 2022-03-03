You Have More Time To File Your Taxes

Tax Day is just over a month away, but you still have more time to file your taxes even after the April 15 deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service has information on its website for Americans looking to apply for an extension of time to file.

Individual tax filers can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension regardless of their income.

Using Free File will allow taxpayers to extend their deadline to file a return to October 15, but taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on the form and should also pay any amount due.