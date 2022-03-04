19 Children Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Preschool

Nineteen children were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into their preschool in Anderson, California, on Thursday (March 3) afternoon. The SUV plowed through the wall, sending the children running for cover as it came to a stop in the middle of the classroom, where the students and two adult staff members were gathered.

Photos from the scene showed the blue Suzuki SUV inside the building surrounded by broken desks and wood, with school supplies scattered everywhere.

When officers arrived, they found two children trapped under the SUV. Officials said that fourteen students were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and ten have since been released. They noted that five other students were taken to hospital by their parents. An update on their condition was not provided.

Miraculously, nobody was killed in the crash, which left a gaping hole in the side of the building.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident. They said that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Her identity has not been released, and she left the scene after giving a statement to the police.