Camera In Coffee Cup Recorded 542 People In Several Wisconsin Locker Rooms

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Milwaukee man who allegedly recorded people changing in locker rooms at numerous Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.

According to TMJ 4, a criminal complaint states that 33-year-old Peng Dong is being charged because he used a coffee cup with a camera inside to record 542 people changing inside locker rooms.

The complaint notes that the recordings date back to August of 2019 and were taken at various locations around Brookfield, Glendale, and Wauwatosa.

A victim told authorities that he had seen Dong's odd behavior. For example, he stated that he witnessed Dong set up his backpack inside the locker room "gently and precisely," and then he would walk away.

The victim says he noticed a cup in the side pocket of Dong's backpack and he thought there were water droplets on it. But after getting a closer look, he realized that the water droplets were actually two holes with a camera lens.

When officers arrived at the scene, Dong told police that people had been stealing from him, so he wanted to find out who it was.

The complaint states that after being asked to open his backpack, he refused.

When he finally agreed to open the backpack, officers found a remote control. Dong said that it was used to start the camera and reiterated to police that this was the first time he had used the camera and that he was trying to catch a thief

When the officer asked Dong if there was any possibility that he recorded anyone naked, he laughed and said yes. Dong was then placed under arrest.

Dong gave police permission to search the SD card, his apartment, car and cell phone. They found multiple hard drives, flash drives, laptops and cell phones.

After sifting through everything, police concluded that Dong recorded 542 people changing.

Among the 542 victims, at least nine were under 10 years old.

In the complaint, Dong also admitted to nonconsensually recording his partner while they were intimate.

Charges were filed in Brookfield, Wauwatosa and Glendale.

The Wisconsin Athletic Club says they are working with police on the investigation and also added, "the Wisconsin Athletic Club takes the safety of their members very seriously. It is clearly stated in our clubs that the use of video is prohibited in our locker rooms and is subject to state and local law. We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct."

Police are currently searching for Dong. He has been charged with 15 counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. If convicted, he faces up to 52.5 years in prison.