Deadly Multi-Car Crash Shuts Down Briley Parkway In Nashville

A deadly crash in Nashville has closed off a major roadway to traffic.

Multiple vehicles driving along Briley Parkway Friday (March 4) morning were involved in a deadly wreck that resulted in one death, police confirm. According to WSMV, Metro Nashville Police and Fatal Crash investigators responded to the scene near McGavock Pike around 10:30 a.m. Friday. At least one person was killed in the multi-car crash. As of 2:30 p.m., the person's name, age and gender have not been released to the public.

Following the crash, all northbound lanes around the crash were closed to traffic, including the exit ramp and shoulders, News Channel 5 reports. Traffic was backed up for so long that many cars stuck on Briley Parkway turned around and drove the wrong way to get to the onramp at Opry Mills Drive.

As of Friday afternoon, no additional information has been released including the cause of the crash. It is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen for traffic. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes while officials investigate the scene.

This is the second incident within a day where a major roadway was closed off to traffic. Interstate 40 near Knoxville was briefly blocked Thursday night when more than 42,000 pounds of frozen chicken spilled across the road when a truck overturned.