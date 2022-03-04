Khalid Releases Nostalgic Single On 5 Year Anniversary Of 'American Teen'

By Dani Medina

March 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Five years ago, Khalid kicked off his glowing career with his debut album, American Teen. Now, it's "Last Call" for the Texas native, as he releases a new single to commemorate just how far he's come since being "Young Dumb & Broke."

On the five year anniversary of American Teen, Khalid, 24, says "It's not 2017 anymore" in the new song, accompanied by a music video that takes viewers on a journey through the singer's life since he rose to fame. He's looking in the rear-view mirror, literally, at the screaming fans and sold-out shows that's led him to where he is now.

And where is he now, exactly? Well, American Teen went 4x platinum on its anniversary, the "Better" singer said on Twitter. His hit single, "Location," is also the 75th song to go diamond. "Thank you guys for making this possible 😭," he said in a tweet. Let's not forget about his six GRAMMY Award nominations, six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Award. In 2019, he was also named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

"I’m really excited to share ‘Last Call’ with all my fans. It’s important to me to commemorate this day and look back at everything that has happened. I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. I hope you guys enjoy it and celebrate with me and all we’ve done together," Khalid said, according to Just Jared.

Watch the music video for "Last Call" below:

Khalid
