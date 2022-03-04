Kim Kardashian Removes 'West' From Social Media Handles

Kim Kardashian has officially removed her married last name, "West", from her social media accounts.

The Kardashian made the move just one day after being declared legally single in her divorce from Kanye West. Changing her name back was a part of the Kardashian's petition.

Kim is still promoting her KKW Fragrance collection in her bio, however.

She hasn’t publicly addressed the results of the hearing or any of her ex-husband’s drama recently.

West faced backlash for his new music video “Eazy” in which he kidnapped and buried alive a Claymation version of Pete Davidson. Pete and Kim have yet to react publicly to the video.

The closest thing the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has made to a statement was when she liked a tweet from filmmaker James Gunn that praised Davidson.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” read Gunn’s tweet. “A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Kim seemingly defended the comedian in a series of private texts when West was bashing him on social media.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kim allegedly wrote to West, which he later shared online.

West replied with a now-deleted post that said, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”