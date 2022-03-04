Pete Davidson Reportedly In Talks To Join Jeff Bezos On Blue Origin Flight

Pete Davidson could soon be launching into space.

Davidson is reportedly in talks with Jeff Bezos to join one of his next Blue Origin flights, though it wasn’t immediately clear when the flight would happen. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was seen at Bezos’ Los Angeles compound earlier this year, and sources told Page Six that “Pete is excited” about the possibility of the upcoming flight. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized. He got on really well with Jeff Bezos when they met.” Unnamed sources told CNN that an announcement regarding Davidson’s flight would happen in the coming weeks. Neither Blue Origin nor Davidson’s reps have publicly commented as of publication time on Friday morning (March 4).

Bezos made history in July of 2021 when he launched into space and parachuted back to earth. The billionaire’s historic liftoff happened in West Texas. Blue Origin tweeted at the time: “Congratulations to all of Team Blue past and present on reaching this historic moment in spaceflight history. This first astronaut crew wrote themselves into the history books of space, opening the door through which many after will pass.”