Teacher Granted Early Retirement After Slapping Student Has Been Arrested

An Indiana teacher is facing charges for allegedly slapping a student across the face. Surveillance video from Jimtown High School showed Michael Hosinski, 61, chasing a student in a hoodie down the hallway over a dispute about their clothing.

Hosinski caught up with the student and grabbed them by backpack, pushing them up against the wall. The two then exchanged words before Hosinski slapped him across the face. The boy's head appears to hit the wall, and he crumples to the ground seconds later.

Officials with the Baugo Community School District said that the child, who was not identified, "suffered visible injuries" and required medical attention. No further details about the student's condition have been released.

Hosinski is now facing felony charges of battery and faces up to 2.5 years behind bars if convicted.

After the incident, the Baugo Community School Board approved early retirement and a full pension for Hosinski. While he had submitted his request to retire this June before striking the child, the board approved his updated request to start his retirement immediately. Hundreds of parents, students, and teachers were at the meeting, with many of them voicing support for Hosinski.

"He's had 40 years of good service, and for this one incident to tarnish his reputation ...he feels really bad after the time... that's what I am sad about. The guy is a good guy," said friend and former co-worker Terry Hilyard, according to WNDU.

The South Bend Tribune reported that the boy's father also attended the meeting and had to be escorted out after shouting at school officials.

"A grown, 280-pound man smacked my son in the face," the man screamed when Baugo Superintendent Byron Sanders approached him.

The district confirmed that Hosinski is no longer employed and is not allowed on school property.