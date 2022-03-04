This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

March 4, 2022

Plates of seafood and pasta with wine glasses
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around.

What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!

With that said, where can you find the best pasta in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That, you should head over to...

Angelo's Taverna!

Here's what writers said about this neat restaurant:

"Pasta lover? Seafood lover? If so, Angelo's Taverna might just be your favorite Italian meal yet. Sample fresh seafood dishes like white wine and garlic mussels while noshing on decadent specialty pastas. Customers can't get enough of handmade pasta dishes like the famous pappardelle bolognese, a tried-and-true family recipe that has been wowing customers for over over 40 years."

You can find Angelo's Taverna at 620 E 6th Ave in Denver. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click here for more neat restaurants serving up pasta in the U.S.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.