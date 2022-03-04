This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around.

What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!

With that said, where can you find the best pasta in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That, you should head over to...

Angelo's Taverna!

Here's what writers said about this neat restaurant:

"Pasta lover? Seafood lover? If so, Angelo's Taverna might just be your favorite Italian meal yet. Sample fresh seafood dishes like white wine and garlic mussels while noshing on decadent specialty pastas. Customers can't get enough of handmade pasta dishes like the famous pappardelle bolognese, a tried-and-true family recipe that has been wowing customers for over over 40 years."