This Is The Richest Town In Florida

Every state has cities and towns that are more affluent than other locations. These wealthy towns are known for their suburban communities, school districts, nearby bars and restaurants, and many other amenities.

But where are the richest towns in America? Stacker got curious and used the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to find these well-to-do locations:

"Locations are ranked by the median household income, with ties broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000," according to the website. "Any towns with a population smaller than 1,000 people were omitted."



Stacker says the richest town in Florida is Gulf Stream! This is what writers said about the quaint area:

"A suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gulf Stream is a small town known for its restaurants, green space, and public schools. According to Niche, Gulf Stream is a great place to live for families. Home values are among the highest in the nation, and roughly 88% of families own their homes. It’s among one of the highest-educated communities in America, with 31% of residents holding a master’s degree or higher."

Researchers also broke down the statistics for Gulf Stream:

Median household income: $216,250 (214.8% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 223 (51.1% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $104,444 (male: $206,667; female: $52,386)

Civilian population with health insurance: 97.2%

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.1%

Click here to check out other affluent towns in the U.S.