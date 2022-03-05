Kane Brown Admits He Doesn't Eat Vegetables: 'Anything Green I Don't Eat'
By Dani Medina
March 5, 2022
Kane Brown has only recently begun to expand his food palate.
The "Be Like That" country singer admitted that he doesn't eat vegetables and shared a hilarious story about the first time he tried spinach and kale in a recent interview.
"Anything green I don't eat," he said, according to Just Jared. "All I eat is chicken and rice, literally breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If I had a taco from Taco Bell and there was a small piece of lettuce in my taco, I would throw the whole thing away because I feel like it stains the food. It tastes like lettuce," he said.
He went on to say that he recently tried something new — spinach and kale. But it wasn't your typical taste test. The 28-year-old country singer said he was "a little intoxicated" when he tried the two vegetables after a show.
"My after-show food had spinach or kale, which I never have. I was like, ‘You know what, whatever. I’m about to eat it. I gotta be healthy.’ And I ate it. I was a little intoxicated. It was actually pretty good. I’d never had it before. I wasn’t mad. I was like, ‘Maybe I just had to be drunk?’” he said.
Not only did Brown like the new foods he tried, but he said he's "trying stuff," like carrots. There is one exception to his no-vegetable diet, though — green beans!
"My grandpa’s a farmer so the only good thing I had was green beans, that he would make. That was like the only vegetable I would eat. Corn technically ain’t a vegetable, I don’t feel like. Peas, I love peas. But anything else green, I don’t eat," he said.
Growing up, the "Heaven" singer revealed he would eat things like ravioli, beefaroni, hot dogs and macaroni because his mom and family "didn't have a lot of money."