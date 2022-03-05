Kane Brown Admits He Doesn't Eat Vegetables: 'Anything Green I Don't Eat'

Kane Brown has only recently begun to expand his food palate.

The "Be Like That" country singer admitted that he doesn't eat vegetables and shared a hilarious story about the first time he tried spinach and kale in a recent interview.

"Anything green I don't eat," he said, according to Just Jared. "All I eat is chicken and rice, literally breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If I had a taco from Taco Bell and there was a small piece of lettuce in my taco, I would throw the whole thing away because I feel like it stains the food. It tastes like lettuce," he said.

He went on to say that he recently tried something new — spinach and kale. But it wasn't your typical taste test. The 28-year-old country singer said he was "a little intoxicated" when he tried the two vegetables after a show.

"My after-show food had spinach or kale, which I never have. I was like, ‘You know what, whatever. I’m about to eat it. I gotta be healthy.’ And I ate it. I was a little intoxicated. It was actually pretty good. I’d never had it before. I wasn’t mad. I was like, ‘Maybe I just had to be drunk?’” he said.

