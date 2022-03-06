Gas Prices Top $4 A Gallon For The First Time Since 2008

By Bill Galluccio

March 6, 2022

Gas Prices Continue Steady Rise As Russia Invades Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The average price of gas topped $4 a gallon on Sunday (March 6), the first time it has reached that mark since 2008. According to American Automobile Association, the cost of gas jumped by 9 cents overnight and now stands a $4.01.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine 11 days ago, the cost of gas has increased by 13%.

The price of gas is above $4 a gallon in 18 states and Washington D.C., while Florida, Michigan, and Indiana are just half a cent below $4.

Not everybody in the country is seeing $4 gas. The price of gas in central states is $3.71 a gallon, with Missouri logging the cheapest gas in the country at $3.60.

Meanwhile, California has some of the highest gas prices in the country, with a statewide average of $5.29 a gallon.

The price is gas is likely to climb even higher in the coming days and is expected to surpass the record high of $4.11 a gallon, which was set in July 2008. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, suggested that gas prices could reach $4.25 a gallon by Memorial Day.

“This is a milestone that was hard to imagine happening so quickly, but with bipartisan support of severe sanctions on Russia, is not exactly surprising – it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue,” he said. “As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before. Shopping and paying smart at the pump will be critical well into summer.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.