Liam Gallagher responded to Dave Grohl's comment that he's "one of the few last remaining rock stars" in the most Liam Gallagher way possible.

When a fan asked on Twitter how the designation made him feel, the former Oasis singer replied: "He’s correct the rest of them are usless [sic]"

The statement came after Gallagher enlisted the Foo Fighters frontman on a new song called "Everything's Electric" (Grohl co-wrote the track and played drums).

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” Grohl later told NME of the collaboration. “It’s like putting a f**king quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s f**king great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a f**king rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

