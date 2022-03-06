Liam Gallagher Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Last Remaining Rock Star' Comment
By Katrina Nattress
March 6, 2022
Liam Gallagher responded to Dave Grohl's comment that he's "one of the few last remaining rock stars" in the most Liam Gallagher way possible.
When a fan asked on Twitter how the designation made him feel, the former Oasis singer replied: "He’s correct the rest of them are usless [sic]"
The statement came after Gallagher enlisted the Foo Fighters frontman on a new song called "Everything's Electric" (Grohl co-wrote the track and played drums).
“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” Grohl later told NME of the collaboration. “It’s like putting a f**king quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s f**king great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a f**king rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”
See Gallagher's tweet below.
He’s correct the rest of them are usless— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 4, 2022
"Everything's Electric" will appear on Gallagher's upcoming third solo album C'mon You Know. The singer-songwriter explained in a recent interview that he thought the album was finished when he got a call about a song from Grohl and Foo Fighters' producer Greg Kurstin.
"It kicks the doors open to what's next," Gallagher said. "We'd finished the album, and I'm off to the pub now, cos I'd been working really hard. Then I get a phone call going, 'Don't go to the pub just yet — they've got a song for you.' So I'm like, 'For fu-- go on, then.' So I hear it and go, 'Yeah man, it's cool, that will fit on the album.' I hold off the alcohol intake... then we go back to the studio the next day and record it. Dave was in L.A. with Greg and that, and I was in sunny London."
C'mon, You Know is slated for a May 22 release.