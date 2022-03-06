Thieves Steal Box Of Human Heads From Medical Truck

Authorities in Denver are looking for thieves who stole a box of human heads from the back of a freight truck. The box was stolen last week from a truck parked in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said the heads were meant for medical research purposes. They noted that the blue-and-white cardboard box was labeled "Exempt Human Specimen" with "Science Care" written on both sides. The thieves also stole a dolly from the truck. It is unknown how many heads were in the 20 x 15 x18 inch box.

Local residents were shocked to learn about the grisly theft and wanted to know why the truck was parked in a quiet residential neighborhood.

"Pretty shocking. I guess I don't see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know," Isaac Fields told KDVR. "Wow! I would have been so terrified."

"Well, my wife actually does Ph.D. research at the University of Colorado Anschutz," Fields added. "So cadavers are definitely utilized in certain situations. And I'm assuming that was probably the case."

No arrests have been made in the case, and police said the investigation is ongoing.