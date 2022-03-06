YUNGBLUD Officially Enters New Era By Inviting Fans To His 'Funeral'

YUNGBLUD has officially entered a new era. Over the weekend, the UK rocker wiped his social media profile pictures and invited fans to his own "Funeral." He shared a handwritten letter that reads:

To whom this may concern, For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, f**k you but I forgive you.

How do you inhabit a world where you profess that you don’t care how you are perceived, yet you care so much that it eats you up from the inside out?

I told the truth, I tried my best, I tried to take on the world and it buried me alive.

You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.

He also shared a handful of polaroid photos that all share one common theme: the phrase "What a shame shame shame" scrawled on the wall.

"and so it begins … RSVP 🖤🖤🖤" he captioned the Instagram post. Check out the post below and RSVP here.