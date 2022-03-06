YUNGBLUD Officially Enters New Era By Inviting Fans To His 'Funeral'
By Katrina Nattress
March 6, 2022
YUNGBLUD has officially entered a new era. Over the weekend, the UK rocker wiped his social media profile pictures and invited fans to his own "Funeral." He shared a handwritten letter that reads:
To whom this may concern, For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, f**k you but I forgive you.
How do you inhabit a world where you profess that you don’t care how you are perceived, yet you care so much that it eats you up from the inside out?
I told the truth, I tried my best, I tried to take on the world and it buried me alive.
You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.
He also shared a handful of polaroid photos that all share one common theme: the phrase "What a shame shame shame" scrawled on the wall.
"and so it begins … RSVP 🖤🖤🖤" he captioned the Instagram post. Check out the post below and RSVP here.
Last year, YUNGBLUD revealed he was done with the follow-up to his sophomore album Weird just weeks after its release. “We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see," he said at the time. He's since released a new song, "Fleabag," and hinted at collaborations with WILLOW and Miley Cyrus.