Anonymous Hacked Russian State TV To Air Footage Of Ukrainian Invasion

By Bill Galluccio

March 7, 2022

Mask of Guy Fawkes on red
Photo: Getty Images

The loosely-affiliated group of international hackers known as Anonymous continues to wage their own war against Russia. The group said it managed to hack Russian state TV channels and broadcast banned footage from the invasion of Ukraine.

Anonymous posted to Twitter claiming that they hijacked all Russian state TV channels. They also managed to hack the French broadcast of Russia Today.

According to a translation from the Ukrainian news service Ukrinform, Anonymous added a message to the broadcast calling on Russians to oppose the war.

"We are ordinary citizens of Russia. We oppose the war on the territory of Ukraine. Russia and the Russians against the war! This war was waged by Putin's criminal, authoritarian regime on behalf of ordinary Russian citizens. Russians, oppose the genocide in Ukraine," the message states.

The group shared a video that purportedly shows Russian television airing the banned footage.

"The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today]," they wrote on Twitter.

