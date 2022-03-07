Arizona Is Home To 2 'Charming Towns You Haven’t Heard Of But Should Visit'

Arizona is full of beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and tons of charm.

World Atlas compiled a list of "charming American towns you haven’t heard of but should visit." The website states, "These fifteen, crowd-less towns are hidden gems of their states, with many modern comforts, myriad of activities, and natural wonders awaiting avid tourists."

Two Arizona towns landed on the list: Bisbee and Oracle.

So what makes these small towns so charming? Here's what World Atlas says about them:

Bisbee

"Set some 90 miles from Tucson in the embrace of the Mule Mountains, with colorful hillside homes, couples and artists go to Bisbee to relax in the picturesque scenery and get inspired for a start to a new life or a project. The town is also home to Arizona's best Pride festivals, while The Café Roka is known as the town's "first date" joint. Set in the historic Cochise County, the downtown with Lavender Pit giant hole in the ground and the old Copper Queen Mine will be adored by history buffs and families. The Bisbee 1000 is a 4.5-mile course ascending nine of the town's numerous staircases. The music fans will revel in the live jazz on weekends, as well as the numerous festivals throughout the year. "

Oracle

"Set right outside Tucson, Oracle is a unique town and a home to Biosphere 2, one of the best environment conservatory research centers in the world, open for visiting. There, one can see a mock ocean that promotes coral reef conservation and building, and a space exploration habitat, used by NASA. Along with the undeniable resemblance of what Mars and the moon may be like, a night stargazing show is also offered."

Click here to check out the full list of 15 charming American towns you haven’t heard of but should visit.