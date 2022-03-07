Brittney Spencer Proves Her Boots Were Made For Walkin' At 2022 ACM Awards

Brittney Spencer joined the Brothers Osborne to close out the 57th Annual ACM Awards with a performance of "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'." Before they took the stage, the night's co-hosts introduced the performers with Dolly Parton calling telling the audience Spencer is "someone you're gonna be hearing a lot from." As Spencer gave a stunning vocal performance, confetti fell from the ceiling at the massive Allegiant Stadium.

The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and 2021 ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by the show's legendary host, Dolly Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from Breland and many others.

You can find the full list of the night's winners here and check out all of the stunning red carpet looks by clicking here.