Chris Stapleton Honors Route 91 Victims With 2022 ACM Awards Performance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Stapleton took his moment at the 57th Annual ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, to honor the victims of the Route 91 shootings. Stapleton and a 16-member choir gave a passionate debut performance of his song "Watch You Burn." Stapleton revealed to People shortly before the show that he would be performing the song for the first time. He said wrote the song, "with Mike Campbell about the shooting that happened here during the country music festival.”

Stapleton is among the leading ACM Awards nominees, including for Entertainer of the Year and other major categories. The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by the show's legendary host, Dolly Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from BrelandBrittney Spencer, and others. 

To see the list the full list of the night's winners click here and to check out the most stunning red carpet looks click here.

Chris Stapleton
