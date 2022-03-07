Eric Church Performs All The Hits In Jam-Packed Medley At 2022 ACM Awards

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Eric Church helped kick off the 57th Annual ACM Awards after a Vegas-themed opening from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barret. Afer an introduction from Allen, Church was off top the races in an impressive medley that spanned his 16 year career. The fast-paced mash included hits like "How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me," "Smoke A Little Smoke," "Drink In My Hand," "Springsteen," "The Outsiders," "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Mr. Misunderstood," "Round Here Buzz," "Record Year," "Desperate Man," and many more.

Church was nominated for Entertainer of the Year along with Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood. The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barret. Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by the show's legendary host, Dolly Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from BrelandBrittney Spencer and others. 

To see the list the full list of the night's winners click here and to check out the most stunning red carpet looks click here.

Eric Church
