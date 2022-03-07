Gabby Barrett Nails Lee Ann Womack's 'I Hope You Dance' At 2022 ACM Awards

Gabby Barrett gave a pitch-perfect performance of Lee Ann Womack's iconic song "I Hope You Dance," at the 57th Annual ACM Awards on Monday, March 7. In a stunning white gown, Barrett gave the audience a brief introduction explaining that Womack's song is one of the most honored songs to win the ACM Song of the Year. Barrett's had quite the busy night. Not only did the singer host the show along with Jimmie Allen and Dolly Parton, but she also kicked off the show with a performance of Faith Hill's "Let's Go To Vegas" while co-host Allen covered Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas."

Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by the show's legendary host, Dolly Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from Breland, Brittney Spencer, and others.

