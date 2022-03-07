Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves' Just Broke An Interesting Record

Glass Animals' hit song "Heat Waves" is finally a chart topping song — nearly two years afters its release. This week, the track came in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after logging 59 weeks on the chart. And according to Billboard, that longevity breaks the record for longest climb to No. 1. The song's slow and steady rise to the top shattered the prior record: Mariah Carey's 35-week trek to make it to No. 1 with "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in December 2019.

Though "Heat Waves" came out in June 2020, it didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100 until the week of January 16, 2021; it then fell off the chart for two weeks before making its gradual climb to the top spot. It first reached the Top 10 in November 2021, and then in January 2022 rose to the Top 5.

As Billboard points out, "Heat Waves" is the first No. 1 track credited to a sole writer and producer (the band’s Dave Bayley) since Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” in 2014. It also joins a group of 10 other singles that debuted in the #100 spot and made it all the way to the top, the most recent being Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” in 2015. For all you trivia buffs, here's the most obscure tidbit: Glass Animals is only the second band ever to hit No. 1 with the word “glass” in its name — the last act to do so was Looking Glass with “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” way back in 1972.

Congratulations to Glass Animals! Revisit the "Heat Waves" video above.