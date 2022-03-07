Here Are The 10 Best High Schools In Florida

High school is a crucial time for kids. Not only is it the stepping stone into college, but a high school diploma by itself can help a lot when applying for a job. It's not just the curriculum parents need to worry about. Location, extracurricular activities, expenses, transportation, student-to-teacher ratio, and more are all things to consider when it comes to selecting the right school.

Luckily, Stacker makes the process easier. Researchers used rankings from Niche to find the ten best high schools in every state, including Florida.

"Among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students," according to the website.

Here were the top ten high schools in the Sunshine State. The (*) symbol indicates it's a private school:

Ransom Everglades School* in Coconut Grove (Enrollment: 1,130) Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus* in Fort Lauderdale (Enrollment: 1,803) American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus* in Plantation (Enrollment: 2,785) American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus* (Enrollment: 1,797) Carrolton School of the Sacred Heart* in Miami (Enrollment: 849) Berkeley Preparatory School* in Tampa (Enrollment: 1,401) Gulliver Preparatory School* in Pinecrest (Enrollment: 2,185) NSU University School* in Davie (Enrollment: 1,764) Pine View School in Osprey (Enrollment: 1,877) Palmer Trinity School* in Miami (Enrollment: 770)

Click here to check out the full report.