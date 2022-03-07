Here Are The 10 Best High Schools In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

March 7, 2022

Teacher watching over teenagers in classroom
Photo: Getty Images

High school is a crucial time for kids. Not only is it the stepping stone into college, but a high school diploma by itself can help a lot when applying for a job. It's not just the curriculum parents need to worry about. Location, extracurricular activities, expenses, transportation, student-to-teacher ratio, and more are all things to consider when it comes to selecting the right school.

Luckily, Stacker makes the process easier. Researchers used rankings from Niche to find the ten best high schools in every state, including Oregon.

"Among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students," according to the website.

Here were the top ten high schools in the Beaver State. The (*) symbol indicates it's a private school:

  1. Catlin Gabel School* in Portland (Enrollment: 779)
  2. Oregon Episcopal School* in Portland (Enrollment: 870)
  3. St. Mary’s School* in Medford (Enrollment: 532)
  4. Jesuit High School* in Portland (Enrollment: 1,284)
  5. Delphian School* in Sheridan (Enrollment: 252)
  6. School of Science & Technology in Hillsboro (Enrollment: 175)
  7. Northwest Academy* in Portland (Enrollment: 250)
  8. Lake Oswego Senior High School in Lake Oswego (Enrollment: 1,259)
  9. St. Mary’s Academy* in Portland (Enrollment: 685)
  10. Oak Hill School* in Eugene (Enrollment: 203)

Click here to check out the full report.

