Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett Open 2022 ACM Awards With Vegas-Inspired Hits

Jimmie Allen teamed up with fellow Best New Artist alum Gabby Barrett to perform a couple of Vegas-inspired songs at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The duo were co-hosts of the 2022 ACM Awards, alongside country legend Dolly Parton, but they took a break from their hosting duties to get the night started.

First to the stage was Allen, welcoming the fans to Sin City with a rocking rendition of "Viva Las Vegas." He got the crowd cheering before welcoming Barrett to the stage for her take on Faith Hill's hit "Let's Go To Vegas."