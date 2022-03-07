Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett Open 2022 ACM Awards With Vegas-Inspired Hits

By Sarah Tate

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen teamed up with fellow Best New Artist alum Gabby Barrett to perform a couple of Vegas-inspired songs at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The duo were co-hosts of the 2022 ACM Awards, alongside country legend Dolly Parton, but they took a break from their hosting duties to get the night started.

First to the stage was Allen, welcoming the fans to Sin City with a rocking rendition of "Viva Las Vegas." He got the crowd cheering before welcoming Barrett to the stage for her take on Faith Hill's hit "Let's Go To Vegas."

Both Barrett and Allen welcomed new additions their families over the last year. Barrett, who had her first child in January 2021, recently celebrated her daughter's 1st birthday with a sweet message, saying, "it's not possible to explain in words the love a mother has for her child."

In addition to Allen's new music, he also added a new member to his family. In October 2021, Allen and his wife, Alexis, welcomed their second child together, Zara James, joining her 2-year-old sister Naomi Bettie. Allen also has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Allen is one of many country artists set to take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival this May. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).

