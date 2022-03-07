Lady Gaga Announces New 'Chromatica Ball' Summer Stadium Tour Dates

Lady Gaga rolled out a new list of dates for her upcoming summer stadium tour. “The Chromatica Ball” shows are set to kick off in July and run through September. The 15-show tour includes stops in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities, as well as a few international destinations. The pop icon announced her upcoming stadium tour on her social media channels on Monday morning (March 7). See her upcoming tour dates here:

July 17 — Dusseldorf

July 21 — Stockholm

July 24 — Paris

July 26 — Arnhem

July 29 — London

July 30 — London

August 6 — Toronto

August 8 — Washington D.C.

August 11 — New York

AUgust 15 — Chicago

August 19 — Boston

August 25 — Dallas

August 26 — Atlanta

September 8 — San Francisco

September 10 — Los Angeles