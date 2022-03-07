Lady Gaga Announces New 'Chromatica Ball' Summer Stadium Tour Dates
By Kelly Fisher
March 7, 2022
Lady Gaga rolled out a new list of dates for her upcoming summer stadium tour. “The Chromatica Ball” shows are set to kick off in July and run through September. The 15-show tour includes stops in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities, as well as a few international destinations. The pop icon announced her upcoming stadium tour on her social media channels on Monday morning (March 7). See her upcoming tour dates here:
July 17 — Dusseldorf
July 21 — Stockholm
July 24 — Paris
July 26 — Arnhem
July 29 — London
July 30 — London
August 6 — Toronto
August 8 — Washington D.C.
August 11 — New York
AUgust 15 — Chicago
August 19 — Boston
August 25 — Dallas
August 26 — Atlanta
September 8 — San Francisco
September 10 — Los Angeles
Gaga released her Dawn of Chromatica album in September, putting a new spin on her sixth studio project with Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Arca, Pabllo Vittar, Ashnikko, Shygirl, Dorian Electra, LSDXOXO, Bree Runway, A.G. Cook, and others. BloodPop produced the 14-track collection. Gaga shared on Instagram at the time: “I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music.”