Lady Gaga Announces New 'Chromatica Ball' Summer Stadium Tour Dates

By Kelly Fisher

March 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga rolled out a new list of dates for her upcoming summer stadium tour. “The Chromatica Ball” shows are set to kick off in July and run through September. The 15-show tour includes stops in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities, as well as a few international destinations. The pop icon announced her upcoming stadium tour on her social media channels on Monday morning (March 7). See her upcoming tour dates here:

July 17 — Dusseldorf 

July 21 — Stockholm

July 24 — Paris

July 26 — Arnhem

July 29 — London

July 30 — London

August 6 — Toronto

August 8 — Washington D.C.

August 11 — New York

AUgust 15 — Chicago

August 19 — Boston

August 25 — Dallas

August 26 — Atlanta

September 8 — San Francisco

September 10 — Los Angeles

Gaga released her Dawn of Chromatica  album in September, putting a new spin on her sixth studio project with Charli XCXRina SawayamaArcaPabllo VittarAshnikkoShygirlDorian ElectraLSDXOXOBree RunwayA.G. Cook, and others. BloodPop produced the 14-track collection. Gaga shared on Instagram at the time: “I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.