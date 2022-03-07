Machine Gun Kelly May Have Just Confirmed He's Already Married To Megan Fox

By Katrina Nattress

March 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox haven't even been engaged for two months, but is it possible they're already married? The rapper-punk-rocker sure made it seem that way when he called the actress his "wife" on The Ellen Show.

MGK was telling an embarrassing story about a massage therapist calling him gassy during an at-home session when he let the word slip. “She’s massaging my stomach and Megan’s watching a movie next to me and she’s like, ‘You have a lot of gas in your stomach,’" he recalled. "And I’m like, my wife is right there, no no no.”

It's possible he used the word as a term of endearment but knowing those two, it wouldn't be surprising of they secretly tied the knot.

Watch the interview and decide for yourself below.

During a segment called "Burning Questions," MGK revealed what boy band he'd want to play at his wedding (you know, if it hasn't already happened).

“Which boy band am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” he said. “But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS."

The "Emo Girl" singer then revealed that he actually already has a connection with the K-Pop kings. “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me,” he told Ellen. “I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

Watch that full segment below.

Machine Gun Kelly
