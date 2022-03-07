Machine Gun Kelly May Have Just Confirmed He's Already Married To Megan Fox
By Katrina Nattress
March 7, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox haven't even been engaged for two months, but is it possible they're already married? The rapper-punk-rocker sure made it seem that way when he called the actress his "wife" on The Ellen Show.
MGK was telling an embarrassing story about a massage therapist calling him gassy during an at-home session when he let the word slip. “She’s massaging my stomach and Megan’s watching a movie next to me and she’s like, ‘You have a lot of gas in your stomach,’" he recalled. "And I’m like, my wife is right there, no no no.”
It's possible he used the word as a term of endearment but knowing those two, it wouldn't be surprising of they secretly tied the knot.
Watch the interview and decide for yourself below.
During a segment called "Burning Questions," MGK revealed what boy band he'd want to play at his wedding (you know, if it hasn't already happened).
“Which boy band am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” he said. “But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS."
The "Emo Girl" singer then revealed that he actually already has a connection with the K-Pop kings. “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me,” he told Ellen. “I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”
Watch that full segment below.