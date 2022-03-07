Mitchell Tenpenny Teams Up With Chris Young At The 2022 ACM Awards

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Young teamed up to perform their single "At the End of a Bar" at the 57th Annual ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, in Las Vegas. The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barret. Despite telling reporters he was a little nervous prior to the big night, Tenpenny handled his nerves like a pro. After Tenpenny exited the stage, Young closed out his performance with "Raised On Country."

Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Dolly Parton, Allen, and Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from BrelandBrittney Spencer and others.

To see the list the full list of the night's winners click here and to check out the most stunning red carpet looks click here.

Mitchell TenpennyChris Young
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.