Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Young teamed up to perform their single "At the End of a Bar" at the 57th Annual ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, in Las Vegas. The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barret. Despite telling reporters he was a little nervous prior to the big night, Tenpenny handled his nerves like a pro. After Tenpenny exited the stage, Young closed out his performance with "Raised On Country."

Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Dolly Parton, Allen, and Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from Breland, Brittney Spencer and others.

